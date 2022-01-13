Analyst spells out unclear future for Aduhelm and competitors

Research from industry analyst GlobalData underscores the uncertainty surrounding the prospects for Aduhelm (aducanumab), the newly-approved Alzheimer’s med from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523).

In a much-anticipated decision, announced this week, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) opted not to offer broad coverage of the therapy to Medicare recipients.

Patients will be able to gain access to the treatment only if they are enrolled in a clinical trial, an outcome which severely limits the number of eligible recipients.