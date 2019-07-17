Friday 8 August 2025

Anavex data point to microbiome and Alzheimer's link

Biotechnology
17 July 2019
US biopharma Anavex Life Sciences (Nasdaq: AVXL) has presented new clinical data identifying gut microbiota biomarkers associated with improved response in Alzheimer’s disease patients treated with its selective sigma-1 receptor agonist.

The company has presented results from a study evaluating the gut microbiota of patients in the ongoing Phase IIa extension study of its ANAVEX 2-73 therapy at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).

The analysis was conducted using Ariana Pharma’s KEM Artificial Intelligence, a US Food and Drug Administration-tested technology to systematically explore combinations of biomarkers. Results revealed that patients treated with ANAVEX 2-73 had high levels of two gut microbiota families, ruminococcaceae and porphyromonadaceae, which were associated with improved activities of daily living.

