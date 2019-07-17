Anavex data point to microbiome and Alzheimer's link

US biopharma Anavex Life Sciences (Nasdaq: AVXL) has presented new clinical data identifying gut microbiota biomarkers associated with improved response in Alzheimer’s disease patients treated with its selective sigma-1 receptor agonist.
The company has presented results from a study evaluating the gut microbiota of patients in the ongoing Phase IIa extension study of its ANAVEX 2-73 therapy at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).
The analysis was conducted using Ariana Pharma’s KEM Artificial Intelligence, a US Food and Drug Administration-tested technology to systematically explore combinations of biomarkers. Results revealed that patients treated with ANAVEX 2-73 had high levels of two gut microbiota families, ruminococcaceae and porphyromonadaceae, which were associated with improved activities of daily living.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze