Angelini Ventures invests into extended 75.8 million-euro Series C financing round for Nouscom

Angelini Ventures has announced its participation in an extension of the Series C financing round for Swiss immuno-oncology firm Nouscom.
Angelini Ventures’ investment of 7 million euros ($7.6 million) brings the total raised by Nouscom, in its oversubscribed Series C round – first announced in November 2023 – to 75.8 million euros (~$82 million).
Angelini Ventures joins a syndicate of top-tier international healthcare investors through its participation in Nouscom’s financing, including new investors: Andera Partners, Bpifrance (through its InnoBio 2 fund), M Ventures, Revelation Partners, Indaco Venture Partners, Panakès Partners, XGen Ventures; existing investors: 5AM Ventures, EQT Life Sciences, Versant Ventures; and other undisclosed investors.
