Another acquisition for specialist dealmaker Ligand

Biotechnology
24 July 2019
Acquisitive biotech Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has bought fellow Californian firm Ab Initio Biotherapeutics for $12 million in cash.

Ligand’s business model is based around building up a diverse range of product revenue streams through  deal-making with companies that have complementary capabilities.

Ab Initio is focused on antigen design and preparation, the first steps necessary for the discovery of therapeutic antibodies.

