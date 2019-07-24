Another acquisition for specialist dealmaker Ligand

Acquisitive biotech Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LGND) has bought fellow Californian firm Ab Initio Biotherapeutics for $12 million in cash.

Ligand’s business model is based around building up a diverse range of product revenue streams through deal-making with companies that have complementary capabilities.

Ab Initio is focused on antigen design and preparation, the first steps necessary for the discovery of therapeutic antibodies.