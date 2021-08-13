Another FDA clinical hold for Aprea

The US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on US cancer focussed bioharma company Aprea Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: APRE) clinical trial evaluating eprenetapopt with acalabrutinib or with venetoclax and rituximab in lymphoid malignancies.
No additional patients can be enrolled until the clinical hold is resolved, though patients on study deriving clinical benefit can continue to receive study treatment, noted the company, whose shares fell nearly 10% in premarket trading Thursday.
Subsequent to receiving notification of a partial clinical hold on its myeloid malignancies program, Aprea was informed by FDA of a clinical hold on its lymphoid malignancy study. The FDA’s concerns referred to the safety and efficacy data from the Phase III MDS clinical trial. One CLL patient is currently on study treatment receiving eprenetapopt in combination with venetoclax and rituximab and has achieved complete remission (CR). Aprea intends to work closely with the FDA to address the specific questions raised, and seek to resolve the clinical hold as soon as possible.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze