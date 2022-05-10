Saturday 8 November 2025

Another new Alzheimer's med steps closer to approval

Biotechnology
10 May 2022
eisaibig

Alzheimer’s drug developer Eisai (TYO: 4523) has completed a rolling submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for its next-gen anti-amyloid beta candidate lecanemab.

Eisai is leading on development and regulatory interactions this time, taking over from its longtime partner, Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB), with whom the Japanese firm has already secured  an historic first approval for Alzheimer’s patients.

As before, the firms are seeking an Accelerated Approval from the US FDA, with the agency agreeing that the results of the Clarity AD trial, when completed, can serve as a confirmatory study to verify the clinical benefit of lecanemab.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biogen takes its medicine over Aduhelm fiasco
3 May 2022
Biotechnology
Biogen angry as CMS stands by Aduhelm decision
8 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Novel therapies will redefine Alzheimer's digital space in Japan
17 May 2022
Biotechnology
Alzheimer's company TauRx makes promising noises on Phase III trial
1 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze