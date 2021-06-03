Another step forward for Skyrizi in Crohn's disease

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III maintenance study, FORTIFY, showing that Skyrizi (risankizumab) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year in adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

A significantly greater proportion of patients treated with risankizumab 360mg subcutaneous achieved endoscopic response and clinical remission at one year versus those who were withdrawn from risankizumab.

"Many patients do not find sufficient disease control with current treatments"Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie, said: “In our global clinical trial program to-date, risankizumab has shown clinically-meaningful rates of endoscopic response and clinical remission among patients living with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.