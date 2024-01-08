Another UCB gMG drug wins EC approval

Belgium’s UCB (Euronext: UCB) has won European Commission (EC) approval for Rystiggo (rozanolixizumab) as an add-on to standard therapy for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.
Rozanolixizumab 140mg/ml solution for injection is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) resulting in the reduction of circulating IgG.
"I’m very excited that our gMG portfolio is now approved for use by healthcare professionals across Europe"It is the first therapy approved in Europe for adults with anti-AChR or anti-MuSK antibody-positive gMG, the two most common subtypes of gMG.
