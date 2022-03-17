Antibody therapy to prevent coronavirus approved in the UK

Evusheld (tixagevimab/cilgavimab), the coronavirus antibody therapy developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), has been approved in the UK.
AstraZeneca has already secured US authorization for the long-acting antibody combination, with the US government subsequently ordering additional supplies, for a total of 1.7 million doses, at a value of around a billion dollars.
Unlike rival antibody therapies developed by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), AstraZeneca’s option is approved for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a key differentating factor.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
