Antonio Olivieri to replace retiring Guy Braunstein as Idorsia CMO

Guy Braunstein, who has served as Idorsia’s (SIX: IDIA) chief medical officer (CMO) since 2022, will retire at the end of this month.
Dr Braunstein has also been head of global clinical development and a member of the Idorsia executive committee since the creation of the Swiss biopharma company.
"We already have the ideal candidate to succeed Guy from within our ranks"He will continue to support Idorsia as an advisor, especially in the analysis and interpretation of the data coming from the programs that he has initiated and led during his time with the company.
