AOP Orphan presents latest positive analysis on Besremi

Austria-based rare diseases specialist AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals announced its latest analysis on Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV), a rare blood cancer, from its CONTINUATION-PV study presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 meeting by Professor Jean-Jacques Kiladjian from the Saint-Louis Hospital & Université de Paris in France.
Patients receiving ropeginterferon alfa-2b experienced clear advantages compared to the control treatment (mostly hydroxyurea) in this long-term analysis in the randomized-controlled setting.
The majority of patients treated with ropeginterferon alfa-2b achieved deep molecular responses (mutant JAK2 allele burden below 10%): allele burden decreased from median 37.3% at baseline to 7.3%, while it increased from 38.1% to 42.6% in the control group (p<0.0001).
Achieving deep molecular response correlated statistically significant with lower age and lower allele burden at the start of treatment.
Patients achieving deep molecular responses had the benefit of statistically significant more and longer clinical responses (Complete Hematological Response).
Besremi is the first interferon having gained marketing authorization in any of the myeloproliferative beoplasms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed