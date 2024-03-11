Monday 29 September 2025

Apellis names Philip Ferrone as chief medical retina advisor

Biotechnology
11 March 2024
apellis_big

US retinal disease specialist Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that Dr Philip Ferrone will join the company as chief medical retina advisor, effective March 18.

“Phil is globally renowned for his leadership in retina, including as a past president of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), so we are delighted to welcome him to the Apellis team,” said Dr Caroline Baumal, chief medical officer, Apellis, adding: “Phil has extensive expertise in retina research and patient care, which will be invaluable as we continue to bring Syfovre [pegcetacoplan injection] to patients with GA and advance our retina pipeline.”

“It is an honor to join Apellis in its mission to deliver life-changing treatments for patients living with serious diseases,” said Dr Ferrone. “I was an early adopter of Syfovre and have realized first-hand how impactful this treatment is for GA [geographic atrophy] patients. I look forward to working closely with Caroline and this tremendously talented team to advance care for patients with this devastating disease.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Apellis cuts quarter of staff amid focus on eye drug
30 August 2023
Biotechnology
FDA green light for first GA therapy, Apellis' Syfovre
18 February 2023
Biotechnology
Safety report fails to quell concerns over troubled eye med
1 August 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze