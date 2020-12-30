Approval of AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine promises relief to ailing UK

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and the University of Oxford has been given regulatory approval for emergency supply by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly AZD1222, are being released immediately so that vaccinations can begin early in the New Year.

The MHRA chief executive June Raine said that the approval followed a “robust and thorough assessment of all the available data”.