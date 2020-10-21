Sunday 24 November 2024

Aptinyx announces proposed public offering

Biotechnology
21 October 2020
US clinical-stage Aptinyx biotech (Nasdaq: APTX) said yesterday that it intends to offer and sell 12,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

All of the shares sold in the offering will be sold by Aptinyx, which also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares to be issued and sold in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size and terms of the offering.

SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

