Aptuit and Siena Biotech enter strategic relationship in Italy

US firm Aptuit and Italy's Siena Biotech have announced a strategic partnership in which the latter will take a minority stake in Aptuit's Italian operations in Verona, Italy, and Aptuit will become a provider of choice for Siena Biotech's development pipeline.
Under the agreement, Aptuit and Siena Biotech will work collaboratively on the development of Siena Biotech's pipeline of compounds, focused in three key therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases and oncology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We are delighted to strengthen our existing relationship with Siena Biotech, which will be a valuable partner as we expand our presence, particularly in the Italian marketplace," said Timothy Tyson, chairman and chief executive of Aptuit, noting that "Siena Biotech's commitment is an important validation of the capabilities and expertise gained via our recent acquisition of the Verona Medicines Research Center from GlaxoSmithKline.â
Accord extends capabilities of GSK facility bought last month
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze