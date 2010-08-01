Aptuit and Siena Biotech enter strategic relationship in Italy

US firm Aptuit and Italy's Siena Biotech have announced a strategic partnership in which the latter will take a minority stake in Aptuit's Italian operations in Verona, Italy, and Aptuit will become a provider of choice for Siena Biotech's development pipeline.

Under the agreement, Aptuit and Siena Biotech will work collaboratively on the development of Siena Biotech's pipeline of compounds, focused in three key therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases and oncology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to strengthen our existing relationship with Siena Biotech, which will be a valuable partner as we expand our presence, particularly in the Italian marketplace," said Timothy Tyson, chairman and chief executive of Aptuit, noting that "Siena Biotech's commitment is an important validation of the capabilities and expertise gained via our recent acquisition of the Verona Medicines Research Center from GlaxoSmithKline.â

Accord extends capabilities of GSK facility bought last month