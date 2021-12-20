Wednesday 19 November 2025

argenx gets FDA nod for Vyvgart as gMG treatment

Biotechnology
20 December 2021
argenx_company

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive, said Belgo-Dutch clinical-stage immune-oncology biotech argenx (Euronext Brussels: ARGX).

Shares of Argenx rose 4.4% to $310.26 on December 17 ahead of a trading halt triggered just ahead of the announcement.

These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population. With this regulatory milestone, Vyvgart is the first-and-only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, the company noted. However, Vyvgart will still compete with already blockbuster Solaris (eculizumab), from now AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) subsidiary Alexion.

