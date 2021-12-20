argenx gets FDA nod for Vyvgart as gMG treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive, said Belgo-Dutch clinical-stage immune-oncology biotech argenx (Euronext Brussels: ARGX).
Shares of Argenx rose 4.4% to $310.26 on December 17 ahead of a trading halt triggered just ahead of the announcement.
These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population. With this regulatory milestone, Vyvgart is the first-and-only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, the company noted. However, Vyvgart will still compete with already blockbuster Solaris (eculizumab), from now AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) subsidiary Alexion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze