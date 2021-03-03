Sunday 24 November 2024

Argobio launches with 50 million euros, aiming to create pioneering biotech spinouts

Biotechnology
3 March 2021
lab_vials_biotech_2021_big

Argobio, a newly-created start-up studio dedicated to life sciences, today announced its launch with 50 million euros ($60.3 million) of committed capital.

Argobio was initiated by Kurma Partners, a Paris and Munich-based healthcare venture capital firm, and Bpifrance, the French national investment bank.

Complementary strategic investors were Italy’s privately-owned drugmaker Angelini Pharma, which gains a 30% with a loan of 15 million euros, Evotec (EVT: Xetra), a Germany-based drug discovery alliance and development partnership company, and France’s Institut Pasteur, internationally renowned center for biomedical research.

