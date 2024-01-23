ArriVent Biopharma lines up $135 million initial public offering

Small biotechs continue to show more interest in a public listing in 2024, with ArriVent Biopharma the latest to opt for an initial public offering (IPO) in the USA.

Paperwork filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show the company, which was founded in 2021, is aiming to raise around $135 million through a Nasdaq listing.

Money from the process will be used to pursue clinical trials for its cancer therapy, furmonertinib, which has potential as a first-line treatment in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).