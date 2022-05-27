ASCO: Amgen to present Vectibix and Lumakras data

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has promised new data from across its oncology innovative medicines and biosimilars portfolio and pipeline at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week.
Oral presentations will showcase Amgen's medicines for both lung and colorectal cancers.
"Amgen is expanding the impact of our first-in-class therapies in some of the most challenging-to-treat cancers"A plenary session will highlight the results from the PARADIGM Phase III comparison conducted by Amgen’s Japanese market partner Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) comparing the efficacy of Vectibix (panitumumab) versus Avastin (bevacizumab), both used in combination with chemotherapy, in patients with previously untreated RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
