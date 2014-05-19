Aslan Pharma signs agreement with CSL to develop novel therapy for asthma

Singapore-based Aslan Pharmaceuticals has signed a global license agreement to develop an anti-interleukin (IL)13 receptor monoclonal antibody from Australian blood products and vaccine maker CSL Ltd (CSL: AX).

The molecule, CSL334, is currently in preclinical development for the treatment of asthma. Aslan will be responsible for developing CSL334 through clinical proof-of-concept, primarily in Asia. At that time, Aslan will identify a global partner for the Phase III trial and commercialization. CSL will receive a portion of the proceeds, though further financial details were not disclosed.

Many patients with moderate and severe asthma still do not have their disease adequately controlled by current therapies, and these patients represent around half of the total burden of asthma worldwide,” said Mark McHale, Aslan’s chief operating officer, adding: “Some major companies are now pursuing strategies to help these patients, many of whom live in fear of their next serious exacerbation. As one of the leaders in the biologics industry, CSL have developed a unique approach to controlling the pathways responsible for this disease.”