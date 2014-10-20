Astellas and CoMentis to end Alzheimer’s collaboration

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and US biotech firm CoMentis have said they will end their worldwide exclusive collaboration agreement for research, development and commercialization of beta-secretase inhibitors for Alzheimer’s disease.
Signed in 2008 and worth a potential $740 million (The Pharma Letter May 5, 2008), Astellas has exercised its right to terminate the collaboration agreement, based on the outcome of the research and development collaboration. Upon the effective date of termination, Astellas will return to CoMentis all rights granted under the collaboration agreement.
Astellas has recognized impairment losses on other intangible asset of 8.1 billion yen ($75.9 million) in the first three months of the current fiscal year (from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2015). Astellas has so far paid over $100 million up front in cash and equity to CoMentis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze