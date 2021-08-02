Saturday 8 November 2025

Astellas and Minovia link up on mitochondrial cell therapy programs

Biotechnology
2 August 2021
Minovia Therapeutics and Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) on Friday announced a worldwide strategic collaboration and license agreement for the research, development, and commercialization of novel cell therapy programs for diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction.

Through this strategic collaboration, Astellas and Israel-based Minovia aim to accelerate the creation of allogeneic mitochondrial cell therapy programs. The two companies will jointly research cell therapy program candidates comprised of cells derived from Astellas’ proprietary genetically-engineered, induced pluripotent stem cells and augmented with Minovia’s proprietary MAT platform technology. The goal of these programs will be to treat diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction, through the transfer of healthy mitochondria to restore the patients’ tissues.

Financial terms of the accord

