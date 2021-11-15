Astellas inks deal with Pantherna on mRNA regenerative meds

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a technology evaluation agreement with Germany’s Pantherna for the research of mRNA-based regenerative medicine.
Pantherna has a technology platform consisting of unique mRNA molecules (PTXmRNAs) for enhancing the efficiency of mRNA actions in the body, and lipid nanoparticles (PTXΔLNPs) for efficiently delivering mRNA.
Under this agreement, Pantherna's state-of-the-art mRNA platform and Astellas' high drug discovery capabilities will be utilized to promote research on the creation of new programs in the field of regenerative medicine and their application to treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze