Astellas inks deal with Pantherna on mRNA regenerative meds

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has entered into a technology evaluation agreement with Germany’s Pantherna for the research of mRNA-based regenerative medicine.

Pantherna has a technology platform consisting of unique mRNA molecules (PTXmRNAs) for enhancing the efficiency of mRNA actions in the body, and lipid nanoparticles (PTXΔLNPs) for efficiently delivering mRNA.

Under this agreement, Pantherna's state-of-the-art mRNA platform and Astellas' high drug discovery capabilities will be utilized to promote research on the creation of new programs in the field of regenerative medicine and their application to treatment.