AstraZeneca links up with IDT Biologika to increase COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in Europe

10 February 2021
Following the European Medicines Agency approval, millions of AstraZeneca (LSE: AN) vaccines began shipping on February 5 as part of the initial 17 million doses that are due to be delivered over the next weeks, with more planned in March.

However, the European Commission had pre-ordered up to 400 million doses, with the shortfall – due to Reduced yields at a manufacturing site - creating an outcry and explosive diplomatic situation.

Today it was announced that AstraZeneca and IDT Biologika, a German contract manufacturer, are exploring options to accelerate output of finished of the Anglo-Swedish firm’s COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the second quarter of 2021 in order to help support Europe’s immediate vaccination needs during the pandemic.

