AstraZeneca maintains Tagrisso momentum with 'major advance'

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented positive high-level results from the LAURA Phase III trial of Tagrisso (osimertinib), the company’s best-selling drug.

This comes hot on the heels of Tagrisso’s latest US approval, for locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) alongside chemotherapy (CRT).

The LAURA data demonstrated a statistically-significant and highly clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with unresectable, stage three EGFRm NSCLC after CRT compared to placebo after CRT.