AstraZeneca maintains Tagrisso momentum with 'major advance'

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented positive high-level results from the LAURA Phase III trial of Tagrisso (osimertinib), the company’s best-selling drug.
This comes hot on the heels of Tagrisso’s latest US approval, for locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) alongside chemotherapy (CRT).
The LAURA data demonstrated a statistically-significant and highly clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with unresectable, stage three EGFRm NSCLC after CRT compared to placebo after CRT.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze