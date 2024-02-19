AstraZeneca’s DKD pipeline highlights potential to differentiate in kidney disease space, says analyst

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has recently revealed that it removed tozorakimab from its Phase II pipeline for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in response to Phase IIb efficacy data.

The objective of the Phase IIb study was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of tozorakimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 monoclonal antibody, in subjects with DKD. Despite this setback, AstraZeneca is looking to differentiate in the DKD space with its pipeline drug, zibotentan. If approved, having another treatment option could be of high value to physicians looking to find an optimal treatment of choice for individuals with DKD, says sector analytics company GlobalData.

“According to key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData, unmet needs in the kidney disease space include next-generation therapies with alternate mechanisms of action and enhanced clinical profiles,” commented GlobalData’s senior pharma analyst Kajal Jaddoo.