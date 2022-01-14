AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria booster boosted by new data

Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial have shown that AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Vaxzevria, when given as a third dose booster, increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Importantly, a separate analysis of samples from the trial showed increased antibody response to the Omicron variant.

"A third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against COVID-19"The results were observed among individuals previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine.