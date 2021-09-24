Wednesday 19 November 2025

AstraZeneca shares up on Lynparza data in prostate cancer

Biotechnology
24 September 2021
astrazeneca_big-1

Shares in Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) jumped up by more than 3% on Friday after the presentation of Phase III results of a combination involving Lynparza (olaparib) in prostate cancer.

AstraZeneca is co-developing and co-commercializing Lynparza alongside Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), a company known as MSD outside North America that was 2% higher in the opening stages of Friday’s trading.

"Today’s results build on MSD and AstraZeneca’s commitment to bring Lynparza earlier in lines of treatment and to more patients with advanced prostate cancer"Results from the PROpel trial showed Lynparza and abiraterone demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus standard-of-care abiraterone as a first-line treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lynparza approval cements value of China for AstraZeneca
24 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lynparza data shows potential to 'change the course of early-stage breast cancer and offer hope for a cure'
4 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
European approval for Lynparza in prostate cancer
5 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Lynparza letdown for prostate cancer patients in England and Wales
5 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze