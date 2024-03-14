AstraZeneca to acquire Amolyt Pharma

Having agreed three M&A deals last year, UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) today announced another.
Amolyt is a France-based Andera AstraZeneca said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Amolyt Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatments for rare endocrine diseases. Partners portfolio company.
The proposed acquisition will bolster the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease late-stage pipeline and expand on its bone metabolism franchise with the notable addition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), Amolyt’s lead candidate, a Phase III investigational therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action designed to meet key therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism.
