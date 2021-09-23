Wednesday 19 November 2025

AstraZeneca to pay for access to saRNA platform

Biotechnology
23 September 2021
Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has reached an agreement to collaborate with VaxEquity for the discovery, development and commercialization of the proprietary self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) therapeutics platform developed at Imperial College London.

VaxEquity was founded only last year by Imperial College London and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures, based on the innovative saRNA technology developed by Robin Shattock, head of Immunology of Infection within the Department of Infectious Diseases, and his colleagues at the UK university.

"We aim to underpin the next generation of RNA-delivered medicines enabling not only vaccines but also broad range of therapeutics applications"saRNA is a new platform for the development of medicines and vaccines which uses similar technology to mRNA but with the added ability to self-amplify, thereby expressing proteins for longer, resulting in higher protein levels per dose level.

