AusBiotech continues its call for further tax reform in Australia

Building on the strategic plan that was presented at AusBiotech national conference last November by AusBiotech chairperson, Deborah Rathjen, the trade group is continuing its call for further tax reform in Australia.
AusBiotech advocates making tax incentives an asset for innovation and business, with four pillars:
Retain the Research & Development (R&D) Tax Incentive, which is a top priority for the life sciences industry;
Introduce the AIM Incentive, a “patent box”-style incentive to keep home-grown intellectual property (IP) once it reaches commercialization, as well as associated manufacturing, in Australia;
Introduce fiscal incentives for investors in pre-revenue and start-up companies; and
Restore the Employee Share Scheme (ESS) to its pre-2009 form.
