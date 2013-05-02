AusBiotech expresses concern over plan to remove or limit patent extensions

Trade association AusBiotech has made a submission in response to the Australian Pharmaceutical Patent Review’s (PPR) Draft Report, stating its disappointment at the options provided under recommendation 5 to remove or reduce Australia’s patent extension provisions.

AusBiotech said it was especially concerned at the plan, given that in its view the current provisions are not adequate. Extensions to patent life for health technologies like pharmaceuticals are important because the regulatory and reimbursement processes consume years of patent life - and the period or the possible period of the patent influences the decisions of investors.

“The real patient impact is likely to make it harder for biotechnology companies to develop and deliver new medicines in Australia, and further challenge the sustainability and growth of the emerging Australian biotech industry,” said AusBiotech.