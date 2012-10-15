Australia's Benitec to acquire US RNAi firm Tacere

Australia-based Benitec Biopharma (ASX: BLT) said last Friday that it has executed an agreement to acquire the privately-held US RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics company Tacere Therapeutics.
The transaction is expected to be completed on” favorable commercial terms” reflecting Benitec’s unique understanding of the assets and original licensing agreement covering the use of its ddRNAi technology.
Benitec Biopharma will acquire Tacere's extensive hepatitis C virus (HCV) program data and materials, as well as an advanced preclinical program for the eye disease macular degeneration, which also utilises the Company’s ddRNAi technology. At present, Tacere has a Phase I/II ready program in hepatitis C that utilizes Benitec’s novel gene silencing technology called DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi).
