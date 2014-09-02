Saturday 8 November 2025

Australian medical bodies advocate for the government's Medical Research Future Fund

Biotechnology
2 September 2014
Australian medical bodies are collaborating to advocate for the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) proposed by the government. The MRFF Action Group comprises members across many medical research bodies in the country, such as AusBiotech, and is arguing in favor of establishing such a fund.

Australia has developed a skilled health and medical research workforce and made strides in technology, discovery and innovation, so the MRFF Action Group propose that increase in expenditure flowing from the fund would underpin the country’s future as a world leader. It cites the development of penicillin, spray-on skin, the Cochlear implant and the Gardasil cervical cancer vaccine as some of the numerous contributions Australian medical research has contributed to the global picture.

Alastair Lucas, chairman of the action group, said: “While the health benefits of medical research are well understood, the economic impact of world-leading medical research should also be emphasised. Medical research is Australia’s best knowledge industry, employing 23,000 research professionals supporting a medicines industry of over 40,000. Annually, Australia now exports more than A$4 billion [$3.74 billion] worth of products developed through medical research, making it Australia’s largest product export industry. However, while our research skills excel, the reality is that our medical research spending lags many other western nations. Australia will fall behind if this funding gap is not addressed. The Medical Research Future Fund will bridge this gap.”

