Monday 29 September 2025

Australian patients to benefit from new PBS listings; OTC reforms

Biotechnology
26 June 2012

The listing of 11 prescription medicines on the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) has been announced by the Federal Minister for Health Tanya Plibersek, which will benefit some 45,000 patients through new, cheaper medicines, she said.

“The listing of these medicines on the PBS will offer patients access to new, affordable treatments which will directly benefit their health,” said Ms Plibersek, noting that the new listings would include an important new treatment for Australians with cystic fibrosis. “Mannitol (Bronchitol) is an innovative treatment developed by an Australian pharmaceutical company, Pharmaxis, in an easy-to-use, portable inhaler,” she said.

The decision to list aflibercept (Eylea) will benefit patients who have not previously received treatment for age-related macular degeneration, she added. “This listing of aflibercept (Eylea) will reduce the number of visits to the doctor that some patients need to make to receive the injections, from every month to every two months,” Ms Plibersek said. “Patients would have to pay more than $13,000 per year for this medicine without subsidised access through the PBS,” she noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze