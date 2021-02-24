Sunday 24 November 2024

Austrian researchers keep one step ahead of coronavirus mutations

Biotechnology
24 February 2021
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

The Austrian Center of Industrial Biotechnology (acib) has published research in Scientific Reports describing less common coronavirus mutations which could be of significance for researchers.

The mutations result in stronger binding to human cell receptors, and the group believes this could result in a potentially higher infection rate.

The S477G variant, which first appeared in Vienna, is now found in eight countries, with more than 27,000 people worldwide having been infected.

