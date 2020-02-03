Avacta inks deal with AffyXell to develop novel cell and gene therapies

London-listed Affimer developer Avacta (AIM: AVCT) has signed a collaboration and license agreement with AffyXell Therapeutics, a new joint venture formed together with Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

The project is aimed at developing Affimer proteins to be used by AffyXell for the generation of new cell and gene therapies.

Avacta and AffyXell will now work together to develop Affimer proteins against a range of targets to inhibit inflammatory and autoimmune pathways.