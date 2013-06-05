Saturday 8 November 2025

AVEO Oncology restructuring and job cuts as tivozanib future in RCC in doubt

Biotechnology
5 June 2013

Following a recent negative opinion on its lead product candidate from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (The Pharma Letter May 3), US biotech firm AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) has announced a strategic restructuring that will refocus the company’s efforts and resources on the ongoing clinical development of tivozanib in colorectal and breast cancer, as well as advancing key pipeline and preclinical assets.

The company said it will cut about 140 jobs (around 62% of its workforce) in the restructuring expected to save $190 million in the next two years. This restructuring is expected to extend the company’s cash runway for at least two years, which is beyond anticipated data read-outs from ongoing trials of tivozanib and AV-203.

“As a result of the recent ODAC meeting, we believe that it is likely that tivozanib will not receive FDA approval for renal cell carcinoma or RCC,” said William Slichenmyer, chief medical officer of AVEO, adding: “With the decision of our partner, Astellas, not to proceed with a European filing for tivozanib or financially support future clinical trials in RCC, AVEO has no plans at this time to pursue tivozanib development in RCC.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze