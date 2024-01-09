Ayvakit central to Blueprint’s 2024 plans

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) has outlined its 2024 corporate strategy, promising accelerated revenue growth, sustainable research and development, and a clear path to profitability.

Key to this is the indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM) drug Ayvakit (avapritinib), which the company expects to drive strong revenue growth in 2024 following its US launch and recent European Union approval.

Expanding mast cell disease leadership with the oral wild-type KIT inhibitor, BLU-808, advancing into clinical development, is another objective. An IND submission is planned in the second quarter of this year.