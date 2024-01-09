Monday 29 September 2025

Ayvakit central to Blueprint’s 2024 plans

Biotechnology
9 January 2024
blueprint_medicines_large

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) has outlined its 2024 corporate strategy, promising accelerated revenue growth, sustainable research and development, and a clear path to profitability.

Key to this is the indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM) drug Ayvakit (avapritinib), which the company expects to drive strong revenue growth in 2024 following its US launch and recent European Union approval.

Expanding mast cell disease leadership with the oral wild-type KIT inhibitor, BLU-808, advancing into clinical development, is another objective. An IND submission is planned in the second quarter of this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Roche and Blueprint withdraw Gavreto from US market in MTC
3 July 2023
Biotechnology
Moment of truth for Blueprint as Ayvakit 'blockbuster' claim faces test
20 September 2023
Biotechnology
Blueprint and Elicio among biotechs to advance cause at ASCO
5 June 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze