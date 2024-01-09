Ayvakit central to Blueprint’s 2024 plans

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (Nasdaq: BPMC) has outlined its 2024 corporate strategy, promising accelerated revenue growth, sustainable research and development, and a clear path to profitability.
Key to this is the indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM) drug Ayvakit (avapritinib), which the company expects to drive strong revenue growth in 2024 following its US launch and recent European Union approval.
Expanding mast cell disease leadership with the oral wild-type KIT inhibitor, BLU-808, advancing into clinical development, is another objective. An IND submission is planned in the second quarter of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze