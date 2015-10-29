Baxalta raises guidance on strong 3rd-qtr results

US biotech firm Baxalta (NYSE: BXLT), currently the subject of a $30.6 billion hostile takeover approach form Shire (LSE: SHP), today reported strong third quarter 2015 financial results, exceeding its previously-issued sales and earnings guidance.

“We are already delivering on our promise to patients and shareholders in the short time that we have been an independent, standalone company,” said Ludwig Hantson, chief executive and president, adding: “Baxalta’s strong financial performance, increasing depth and breadth across the portfolio and meaningful pipeline achievements all validate our company’s compelling growth prospects, vision and commitment to driving shareholder value.”

Earnings beat expectations