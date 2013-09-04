Baxter and Coherus in up to $246 million deal for biosimilar etanercept

US companies Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Coherus Biosciences have entered into an exclusive collaboration to develop and commercialize a biosimilar to etanercept (the active ingredient of Amgen’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, which generated second-quarter 2013 sales of $1.16 billion) for Europe, Canada, Brazil and certain other markets. Additionally, the accord allows for the expansion of the collaboration to include another product.
Under the terms of the deal, Baxter will make an upfront payment of $30 million. Coherus will conduct development and Baxter will make payments of up to $216 million contingent on the achievement of development and regulatory events. The agreement also allows for development and commercialization of an alternative biosimilar to etanercept, pending the outcome of clinical data.
Follows on Coherus’ deal with Daiichi Sankyo
