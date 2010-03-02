Baxter to acquire UK's ApaTech, Including ACTIFUSE, in a $300 million deal

US specialty drugs and medical devices firm Baxter International has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of privately-held UK orthobiological products company ApaTech for total consideration of up to $330 million.
As a result, Baxter will acquire ACTIFUSE, a silicate substituted calcium phosphate synthetic bone graft material which is currently marketed in the USA, the European Union, and other select markets around the world, as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities located in the UK, United States and Germany.
'This is a significant step in enhancing Baxter's position in the rapidly growing orthobiologics space, and our leadership in regenerative medicine,' said Ron Lloyd, vice president and general manager, BioTherapeutics and Regenerative Medicine, Baxter. 'ACTIFUSE will allow us to immediately enter the emerging bone fusion category, and ApaTech's product pipeline is highly complementary to our existing commercial and technical capabilities in biosurgery,' he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze