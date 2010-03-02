Monday 29 September 2025

Baxter to acquire UK's ApaTech, Including ACTIFUSE, in a $300 million deal

Biotechnology
2 March 2010

US specialty drugs and medical devices firm Baxter International has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity of privately-held UK orthobiological products company ApaTech for total consideration of up to $330 million.

As a result, Baxter will acquire ACTIFUSE, a silicate substituted calcium phosphate synthetic bone graft material which is currently marketed in the USA, the European Union, and other select markets around the world, as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities located in the UK, United States and Germany.

'This is a significant step in enhancing Baxter's position in the rapidly growing orthobiologics space, and our leadership in regenerative medicine,' said Ron Lloyd, vice president and general manager, BioTherapeutics and Regenerative Medicine, Baxter. 'ACTIFUSE will allow us to immediately enter the emerging bone fusion category, and ApaTech's product pipeline is highly complementary to our existing commercial and technical capabilities in biosurgery,' he added.

