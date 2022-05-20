Bayer backs out of CAR T collab with Atara Biotherapeutics

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has ended a collaboration with Atara Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: ATRA), which was based around its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform.

Atara, which focuses on T-cell immunotherapies, was working with Bayer to develop therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, including mesothelin-directed CAR T-cell treatments.

However, the American firm was struck with bad news earlier in the year, when a fatal serious adverse event (SAE) occurred in a Phase I trial of the autologous mesothelin CAR T, ATA2271.