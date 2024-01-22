Bayer gains added MHRA nods for Eylea in the treatment of macular diseases

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) today revealed that it has received authorization from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Eylea (aflibercept) 8mg in adults for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), and visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DMO).
Though already facing competition from biosimilars, Bayer's third-quarter 2023 sales of Eylea were 802 million euros ($873 million), a modest 1% decline on the like, 2022 period. The drug was developed in partnership with US biotech Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN).
The authorization is based on positive data from the Phase III study, PULSAR, in nAMD and the Phase II/III study, PHOTON, in DMO. The Phase III PULSAR and Phase II/III PHOTON studies compared aflibercept 8mg with a lower 2mg dose in patients with nAMD and DMO respectively. At week 48, both studies met their primary endpoint of non-inferiority in terms of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of aflibercept 8mg with two extended dosing regimens (every 12 and 16 weeks) compared to aflibercept 2mg dosed every eight weeks following initial monthly doses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze