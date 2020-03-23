Bayer links with Curadev to develop novel STING antagonists across indications

Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Indian drug discovery firm Curadev Pvt Ltd today announced a research collaboration and license agreement for Curadev’s Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) antagonist program.
The collaboration aims to discover new drug candidates for the treatment of lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other inflammatory diseases. STING antagonists offer tremendous potential for new treatments as STING is known to play a role in activating the innate immune system in auto-inflammatory diseases.
