Beacon’s AGTC-501 to challenge Spark’s Luxturna in retinitis market

Beacon Therapeutics’ gene therapy AGTC-501 (laruparetigene zovaparvovec) is in the spotlight with encouraging interim results from SKYLINE trial in the retinitis pigmentosa (retinitis) market.
Offering a new mechanism of action, it presents a formidable challenge to Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Spark Therapeutics’ Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl), the current frontrunner in gene therapy for retinitis.
With promising safety profiles and ongoing trials, AGTC-501’s efficacy has the potential to redefine the treatment landscape for retinitis patients, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.
