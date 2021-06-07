Saturday 8 November 2025

BeiGene and Novartis broaden body of evidence for tislelizumab

Biotechnology
7 June 2021
beigenebig

Chinese biopharma BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has announced data from two pivotal trials of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2021).

The data include results from the Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial of tislelizumab compared to chemotherapy in previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous carcinoma (ESCC) and the pivotal Phase II study in previously-treated, locally-advanced unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch-repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors.

"We and our collaborator Novartis are committed to advancing tislelizumab in a broad global clinical program both as a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer therapeutics"RATIONALE 302 showed that, compared to chemotherapy, tislelizumab demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in overall survival in patients with previously treated, advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous carcinoma and a favorable safety profile.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ASCO: Novartis 177Lu-PSMA-617 significantly boosts OS in mCR prostate cancer
4 June 2021
Biotechnology
BeiGene releases positive top-line Phase III results on tislelizumab in NPC
22 May 2021
Biotechnology
BeiGene unveils new Phase III data for tislelizumab
13 April 2021
Biotechnology
BLA for PD-1 Inhibitor tislelizumab in 2L ESCC delayed by FDA
14 July 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze