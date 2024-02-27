BeiGene and Shoreline sever ties

Chinese oncology specialist BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has ended its collaboration with privately-held Shoreline Biosciences.

BeiGene revealed that the agreement had come to an end in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing of its annual report.

The firms had been working together since June 2021, when they entered into an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize a portfolio of natural killer (NK)-based cell therapeutics with Shoreline's induced pluripotent stem cells NK cell technology and BeiGene’s research and clinical development capabilities for different malignancies.