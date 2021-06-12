Wednesday 19 November 2025

BeiGene demonstrates efficacy and safety of Brukinsa

12 June 2021
Sino-American biotech BeiGene’s (HKEX: 06160) shares edged up 3% to HK$216.4% on Friday, after it presented results from the interim analysis of the Phase III ALPINE trial comparing its BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to ibrutinib in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), including superiority in the primary endpoint of investigator-assessed overall response rate (ORR) and superiority in a key secondary endpoint of atrial fibrillation or flutter.

These results were reported in an oral presentation as part of the Presidential Symposium and featured during the congress press briefing at the 26th European Hematology Association 2021 (EHA2021) Virtual Congress, now taking place.

Brukinsa competes with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) first-to-market BTK inhibitor Imbruvica (ibrutinib), which generated 2020 global sales of $8.43 billion. In 2020, Brukinsa brought in $41.7 million, its first full year on the market since the Food and Drug Administration approval in late 2019 for previously treated mantle cell lymphoma.

