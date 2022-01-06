BeiGene's tislelizumab approved in sixth indication in China

Chinese biotech BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as a second- or third-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
A supplemental biologics license application for tislelizumab in this indication was previously accepted for review by the China NMPA in March 2021.
This is the sixth approval in China for tislelizumab, which is not currently approved for use anywhere else in the world.
